COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSAV) — A 107-year-old World War II veteran was awarded a Silver Star by the 3rd Infantry Division.

U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson fought in WWII from November 1942 to June 1944, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Services (DVIDS). The award was approved on June 22 by the Army’s Human Resources Command.

“I appreciate what they have done. It’s a wonderful thing,” Nelson said. “I guess it means I did what I was supposed to do.”

U.S. Army Maj. General Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry Division Commanding General, presented Nelson with the award at a ceremony on Fort Carson, Colorado.

”Harold Nelson served our nation with honor and distinction and I am grateful that we could honor his service today,” Costanza said. “It is important to ensure that the service and sacrifice of our Veterans, those whose shoulders we stand upon now, is never overlooked or forgotten. Harold is a Dogface Soldier and I’m proud to call myself one too.”

The 4th Infantry Division's Mountain Color Guard pose for a photo during a Silver Star Medal ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 4th, 2022.

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, and U.S. Army Veteran Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson, an infantryman and Dogface Soldier, bow their heads in a prayer during Nelson's Silver Star Medal ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 4th, 2022. Nelson was drafted into the U.S. Army on July 14, 1941, from Fort Crook, Nebraska. He entered World War II with F Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, as part of Operation Torch in Morocco. Following intense fighting in Northern Africa, Nelson participated in Operation Husky in Sicily, and Operations Avalanche and Shingle in Italy.

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, and U.S. Army Veteran Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson, an infantryman and Dogface Soldier, salute as the national anthem plays during Nelson's Silver Star Medal ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 4th, 2022. The Army Board for Corrections of Military Records awarded Nelson the Silver Star based on his detailed account of combat with 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd ID during World War II and a letter from his then-commander, Capt. James Pearman Jr., who described his efforts to award Nelson the Silver Star Medal.

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, and Harold Nelson, a former infantryman and Dogface Soldier, and the 107-year-old Veteran's Family listen to a recounting of Nelson's life during his Silver Star Medal ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 4th, 2022. In total, Nelson participated in six amphibious landings and lived in austere and dangerous conditions for two years during 3rd Infantry Division's World War II campaign. During his wartime service, he sustained three gunshot wounds and was eventually discharged from the Army in June 1945.

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, delivers a speech during a Silver Star Medal ceremony for U.S. Army Veteran Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson, a World War II Veteran of 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 4th, 2022. According to Nelson, his unit helped liberate Anzio, Italy, from enemy forces in 1944. While his unit was moving towards Rome, they came under fire from German forces. Nelson had expended all of his ammunition, so he climbed onto an abandoned German tank and began firing back. This act suppressed German fighters long enough for his platoon to move to a better position to attack and led to the surrender of the enemy forces during that battle.

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, pins U.S Army Veteran Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson, an infantryman and Dogface Soldier, the Silver Star Medal during an award ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 4th, 2022.

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, and U.S. Army Veteran Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson, an infantryman and Dogface Soldier, sing the Marne and Army songs during a Silver Star Medal ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 4th, 2022.

U.S. Army Veteran Staff Sgt. Harold Nelson, an infantryman and 3rd Infantry Division Dogface Soldier, poses for a photo during a Silver Star Medal ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 4th, 2022.

Nelson was drafted on July 14, 1941, from Fort Crook, Nebraska, DVIDS said. Nelson fought in Northern Africa and then was a part of Operation Husky in Sicily and Operations Avalanche and Shingle in Italy.

Nelson was shot three times and discharged in June 1945. In 2019 he petitioned the Army Board of Corrections of Military Records to decide if he should be awarded, DVIDS said.

The board granted him the star for his combat during WWII and a letter from then-commander, Capt. James Pearman Jr. Nelson’s records were partially destroyed in a 1973 fire at the military records storage facility which created a lack of supporting documents, DVIDS said.

Nelson was also inducted into the Marne Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The 3rd ID’s Marne Hall of Fame recognizes the Dogface Soldiers that left a lasting impact within the organization, DVIDS said.

“This moment means I’ve had a great life, a great family and great friends,” said Nelson. “And a lot of fun throughout the years.”