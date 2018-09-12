Military bases prep for Florence; Camp Lejeune leaders defend decision for no mandatory evacuation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: WWAY

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Navy is moving people and ships ahead of Hurricane Florence, and the Air Force and Army are both flying advanced aircraft elsewhere as a safeguard. Some remaining Marines, meanwhile, are digging in their heels.

Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island in South Carolina are in the storm's projected path.



While thousands of Marines and their families have already left Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the commanding general said Tuesday that anyone remaining at the base would have food, water and protection despite being in the projected path of the storm.



Some military families and others took to Camp Lejeune's Facebook page, venting fears and questioning why there was no mandatory evacuation.

Nat Fahy, a spokesman for the command, said the base was the safest place for anyone who had not evacuated already. Shelters on the base are expected to open early Wednesday



