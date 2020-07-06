Midway woman: how long do I have to wait for my unemployment?

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Cynthia Knudsen says she has had a lot of sleepless nights since late March when she and her husband were both laid off from the company where they worked.

On the same day in April, they filed for unemployment online on the same day. A week later, her husband got a check into their direct deposit but 13 weeks later she has yet to receive anything.

“At the end of May I think I finally got the first confirmation number that said my claim had been processed but then nothing happened after that,” she told me. “I keep checking to see if I am going to get a check.”

“I definitely need the money, my bills look at them, they’re sitting all over the place,” she said.

Knudsen said she and her husband are living with her son and his spouse. So she wants to make sure they can help pay the expenses but now she’s gone from worried to desperate.

“My every day ritual is calling and leaving messages, calling and leaving messges,” said Knudsen.

Some of those calls have been to the office of State Representative Al Williams from Midway.

When we contacted Representative Williams on Monday, he told us Knudsen is not the only constituent who has reached out to his office for help.

“I’m going to put in a call to Labor Marc Butler today. I realize they’re swamped, but I have some real problems when people go without help,” Williams told us.

Williams says after this length of time, he believes benefits need to get to everyone who qualifies.

Rep. Al Williams, (D) Midway, “People are just not getting their money, they can’t get through, the lines are busy, no one answers the phone, a lot of problems I think need to be addressed.”

Cynthia Knudsen, Waiting for unemployment, “And these workers that say they’ll get back with you, they don’t get back with you. I’ve been in tears,” she said.

We sent an email to the Department of Labor in Georgia Monday and are still awaiting a response. the Department of Labor said last week that 91 percent of all recipients who qualify for benefits, have received something in terms of payments.