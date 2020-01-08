Middle East tensions and a text scam trigger concerns over possible draft reinstatement

POOLER, GA (WSAV) Like many Americans, Denise Dawson worrys the situation in the middle east is devolving too fast.

“I don’t think there’s enough thought process that’s going into what is happening, and what do we do next before we push a button,” she says.

Iran’s retaliation Tuesday night against the U.S. for killing its top general was shocking to most of us, and has once again triggered fears about the draft.

some scammers are taking advantage of the situation.

According to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, criminals are sending text messages to people in the Savannah area, telling them they’re eligible for the draft.

The messages also show who and where to call to register if you don’t want to face a fine and jail time.

“Even just like the IRS, they’re not going to send you a text message or a phone call. You’re going to get an official piece of mail coming through the post office,” says Sgt. 1st Class John Herndon, a recruiter in Pooler.

He says reinstating the draft follows a specific process that simply hasn’t begun.

Congress and the President’s would first have to pass and sign draft legislation, respectively. The next step is a lottery based on age, starting at 20 and ending at 25. Draftees would then have to pass a set of evaluations after which they’d have 10 days to appeal or report for duty

And while some fear a reinstated draft could happen, others say the technology we use to fight wars now makes it unlikely.