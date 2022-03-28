SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An illegal alien residing in Rincon is facing up to 50 years in federal prison for his involvement in a multi-million dollar conspiracy to harbor other illegals for labor and aiding in the murder of a man who reported the scheme.

Mexican citizen, Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to charges of conspiracy to conceal, harbor and shield illegal aliens, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aiding and abetting the retaliation against a witness, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The guilty plea subjects Rangel-Rubio to a negotiated sentence of 600 months(50 years) in prison and he will have to forfeit a 26.62-acre residential compound in Rincon.

“Pablo Rangel-Rubio was responsible for employing at least 100 illegal aliens to work for a tree service, skimming from their paychecks to further fatten his wallet, and then helping arrange the murder of a man who exposed the scheme,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “The substantial prison sentence from this plea will hold him accountable for those crimes.”

Rangel-Rubio originally was named in a December 2018 indictment along with his brother, Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, and Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, which uncovered a conspiracy that employed illegal aliens using illegitimate identities to work for a tree service, and then retaliated against a legal-citizen employee who reported the scheme.

As described in court documents and testimony, Rangel-Rubio was responsible for hiring employees to work in a subsidiary of a tree service despite being an illegal alien.

Most employees that Rangel-Rubio hired on behalf of the company were illegal aliens, and he provided them with names and social security numbers of others and concealed their illegal status and ineligibility to work in the United States. Rangel-Rubio also obtained paychecks for the employees from the company, made out to the fake names, and then cashed those checks and paid the employees in cash.

Rangel-Rubio would sometimes withhold money from the employees’ paychecks for personal gain, and deposit checks in the names of fake employees into his own bank account.

As part of his plea agreement, Rangel-Rubio agreed that the scheme netted the conspirators more than $3.5 million.

In April 2017, a legal employee of the company, Eliud Montoya, contacted the company to report waht was going on and Rangel-Rubio received a copy of Montoya’s written complaint and read it aloud to the other employees with Montoya preset. On Aug. 17, 2017, Montoya reported the scheme to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and two days later, Montoya was murdered near his Garden City, Ga., home.

Rangel-Rubio admitted to aiding and abetting Montoya’s murder which was in retaliation to his report.

“Rangel-Rubio’s scheme that not only exploited our nation’s labor laws, but also led to the death of a witness, has thankfully been thwarted and he is facing severe consequences,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger. “Protecting the integrity of the nation’s immigration and labor laws from criminals looking to circumvent them is of vital importance, and HSI prioritizes this mission.”

“Rangel-Rubio exploited one victim after another, using them for labor and stealing hard-earned money from their paychecks,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This plea proves that the FBI is committed to protecting those who blow the whistle on illegal activity and bringing to justice those who exploit others for financial gain.”

The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from the ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, GBI, Garden City Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is being prosecuted for the United States by Southern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorney Tania D. Groover.