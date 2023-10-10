SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The start time for the Savannah High-Metter football game has been moved up to 6 p.m. because of “concerns” from Metter. Most Georgia high school football games on Friday begin at 7:30 p.m.

WSAV reached out to the Savannah Chatham County Public School System and they provided this response, “I’m told the game time with Metter was moved to address some concerns raised by the athletic staff in Metter,” said SCCPSS Public Information Manager Sheila Blanco in an email to WSAV on Oct. 9.

WSAV then reached out to Metter. News 3 was able to speak with Superintendent Fred J. Longgear. He stated the school was concerned because of “recent events on the local news.” Specifically, he was concerned about “recent early morning shootings” in Savannah and events that occurred at ball games.

Longgear stated originally, they offered to move Friday night’s contest to Metter. However, the Blue Jackets declined. He said the two sides compromised to move the start time up to 6 p.m.

This Friday, is the first home game for Savannah High since the GHSA penalized the Blue Jackets with a forced forfeit of their game against Bulloch Academy. The force forfeit was one of three consequences the governing body issued the school after Savannah High and Cross Creek engaged in an on-the-field fight during their Sept. 15 contest.

The game will still take place at Savannah High.