Mental health task force created for colleges and universities in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga., – (WSAV) A proactive measure is underway to help students, faculty, and staff face mental health issues on the campuses of the 26 institutions in the Unversity System of Georgia. Chancellor Steve Wrigley made the announcement this week, issuing this release:

University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Steve Wrigley today appointed a Mental Health Task Force to address the growing concern of mental health challenges on campuses.

“I am charging task force members to understand the scope of the issues and to review programs, policies and best practices within USG as well as campuses around the country. Collaboration among USG institutions, along with state and local agencies and community stakeholders is critical to ensuring all resources and partnerships are on the table. The task force will provide recommendations to the Board of Regents and myself at the end of its review.”

It will be co-chaired by Albany State University President Marion Fedrick and Valdosta State University President Richard Carvajal and is composed of representatives from the university system, state agencies, mental health organizations, and the medical field.

“Incidents of mental health challenges are too common on campuses across the country and in the university system,” Wrigley said. “In a recent survey by the American Council on Education, 80 percent of the 1,700 college and university presidents participating said mental health is now a greater priority on campus than it was just three years ago.



“As a president of an institution, my first and foremost concern is the welfare of our campus community, including students, faculty, and staff,” Carvajal said. “I’m honored to be asked to team with President Fedrick on this vitally important initiative and look forward to working with the other task force members to arrive at clear, implementable solutions.”

“The stigma and misunderstanding around mental health have substantially impacted college campuses across the nation affecting student success and faculty and staff productivity,” Fedrick said. “I applaud the University System of Georgia for advancing a proactive approach in addressing the issues, both known and unknown. I look forward to collaborating with the task force to facilitate awareness, support, and resources for a complex issue facing our universities.”

The first task force meeting will be announced at a later date.