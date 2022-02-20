Memorial walk for Ahmaud Arbery held in Liberty County

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — As the hate crimes trial for the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery wraps up, a special honor was observed for him in Liberty County on Saturday.

Hundreds of people showed up at James Brown Park in Hinesville for a memorial walk in Arbery’s name.

During the event, the Arbery family was presented with proclamations from both the city of Hinesville and Liberty County declaring Feb. 19 as Ahmaud Arbery Day.

“That means his memory will live on, and it’s showing you how much people really care about his life. You’ve got people who love him as much as his family did,” said Marcus Arbery Sr., father of Ahmaud Arbery.

The memorial walk was organized by Unity In The Community.

Closing arguments in the federal case are slated to wrap up Monday..