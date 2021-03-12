Memorial Health respiratory therapists on the frontline in COVID treatment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just about one year ago, Brandi Bielik was moving to Savannah to take the job as Director of Respiratory Therapy at Memorial Health.

“There were about 55 COVID cases when I walked in the building,” she said.

In the past 12 months, Bielik says her staff of 100 respiratory therapists have been on the frontline of treatment for the sickest of COVID patients who are hospitalized. That often involves being on a ventilator.

“COVID is a highly respiratory disease so from minute one, a respiratory therapist is the first person at the head of the bead when a patient needs to get a breathing tube,” said Bielik. “A respiratory therapist is really kind of a nurse for the lungs. They actually run the ventilator and recommend settings to the doctor.”

Bielik says her staff have worked long hours over the past year to try to monitor and save as many of the sickest COVID patients as possible. In the early days of COVID, there was actually a concern about a shortage of ventilators locally. She says now they have plenty of supply and as of Friday, said there were 8 patients at Memorial on ventilators.

Sometimes a patient can be on a ventilator for weeks and she says the respiratory therapist continues to be an important part of the medical team.

“So some of these patients have been with us for months from the beginning and we got to know the patient and got to know the families sometimes through Zoom,” she said.

Bielik says it can be very stressful for families to know their loved one is on a ventilator and certainly stressful for the patient. “But if not for the ventilator then we would not get to the point where we could help them enough to get them through the illness and that would be a tragedy,” she told us.

“COVID has really highlighted the profession of respiratory care and we see a l ot of new students coming into the programs simply because they’ve learned about it through this illness,” said Bielik. “If there is a positive thing it’s that what we do is integral to keeping patients alive.”

Bielik says the best stories are the success stories of course. “It’s when you have a patient and you didn’t think it was going to go well and all of a sudden you see the day that they get to see their family again and then you see the day when they get to leave this building,” she said.

But sadly, not every patient has survived and Bielik says her respiratory therapy team is still working long hours, maybe in part to honor those that didn’t make it home.

“We are here to make you better and help you,” says Bielik. “So, when we can’t do that it hurts our hearts. My therapists have been through a lot.”