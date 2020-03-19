Memorial Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A patient at Memorial Health in Savannah has tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed Thursday evening.

Bryna Gordon, Memorial Health Public Relations and Communications Director, said Thursday afternoon tests from a private lab came back showing one of the hospital’s patients tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gordon says the patient has been in isolation since they were admitted.

Though the patient is being treated at Memorial Health, it is unclear at this time if they are a resident of Chatham County. Details regarding the patient’s identity were not released.

Memorial Health has been working with the Department of Public Health to identify and contact any people who may have been in contact with the patient.

Memorial Health has been screening visitors and patients at every entrance since early March, so that potentially symptomatic patients can be properly masked and immediately isolated.

There have been three positive cases reported in the Coastal Empire, two cases reported in Glynn County and one case reported in Effingham County.

As of noon Thursday, state officials reported 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and ten deaths. This was reported before the positive case at Memorial Health was confirmed.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of emergency for the City of Savannah on Thursday, ordering all bars that do not serve food, fitness facilities, movie theaters and more to close beginning Saturday. Read more here.

To see the latest updates on the coronavirus in Georgia, click here.