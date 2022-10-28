SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Memorial Health University Medical Center (MHUMC) is currently holding its annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Halloween Costume Contest.

Not everything about Halloween has to be spooky—and these babies are here to prove it! Starting on October 28, vote for your favorite Halloween costume on some of Savannah’s youngest community members.

The contest is being held on Facebook where users can vote for their favorite costume. The picture with the most likes, comments, and shares will be crowned the winner.

You can visit Memorial Health’s Facebook page to cast your vote here. The online contest will run until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1.