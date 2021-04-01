Memorial Health doctor: Benefits of vaccine usually outweigh potential risks

Editor’s Note: Some of the pictures in this report may be considered graphic.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are reports of rare allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccine, though the likelihood of it happening — according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — is low.

Of 145 million doses, more than 205 thousand people have had adverse reactions, which can range from yawning to a visit to the hospital.

“I began to feel a little discomfort in my armpit and then a few days later, I began to get an itchy rash and then after that I began to swell and my skin turned red,” said Richard Terrell to WSAV’s sister station WRIC.

According to WRIC’s report, Terrell — a 74-year-old man from Virginia — spent days in the hospital after those initial reactions to the coronavirus vaccine got worse.

Doctors there linked swelling and discoloration directly to the shot.

Back in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, Memorial Health’s top doctor says if you are concerned, it’s ” a great opportunity to engage with your primary care doctor to ask questions about the vaccine from a trusted healthcare provider.”

Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker says that because severe reactions are so rare, most of the time healthcare providers will tell people to get the vaccine.

“For this vaccine and the vaccines have been approved so far — the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — the rate at which life-threatening severe reactions occur is so low that all healthcare providers would recommend vaccination because of the clear benefit that you are likely to receive,” explained Dr. Thacker.

If you do have a severe reaction to the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, the CDC advises that you not get a second dose.

Many people experience tiredness or headaches, but a severe reaction would require an Epipen or a visit to the hospital.

The CDC say you should go to the hospital if your vaccinated arm is more painful after 24 hours. Another warning sign is if symptoms get worse or do not go away after a few days.