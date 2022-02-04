Memorial Health celebrates American Heart Month, National Wear Red Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — February serves as American Heart Month and Friday, February 4th is National Wear Red day.

Both of which are important reminders to keep up with your heart health.

“Unfortunately, heart health is one of those things that, it’s kinda quiet until it becomes a problem. Many times you can’t feel high cholesterol, a lot of times you can’t even feel high blood pressure until it sneaks up on you, and that’s it,” said Ryan Tucker, RN at Memorial Health’s Cardiac Cath lab.

Doctors and staff from Memorial Health’s Heart & Vascular Institute gathered to share some of the warning signs most commonly seen in patients.

“We see things like chest pain, we see things like heart failure, cardiac disease, hypertension is a big disease factor that we see here. So we want to make sure that people are aware of those types of illnesses,” explained Laura Lemieux, Director of the Cardiac Critical Care unit at Memorial Health.

Those warning signs can be different in men and women. While men are more likely to see the crushing chest pain, the signs in women can be much more subtle and hard to diagnose.

Regardless of gender, in many cases a majority of these diseases can be prevented.

“Making sure that you have a good diet and exercise. 30 minutes a day does your heart good, and we want to make sure those are two things that we’re really focused on,” Lemieux said.

“Keep up with your primary care physician, and see your physician yearly,” added Travis Roose, VP of Cardiovascular Services at Memorial Health.

Health professionals say checking in regularly with your primary care physician is the best thing you can do to ensure your heart is healthy.