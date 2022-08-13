SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — At the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, you can find pictures and items in remembrance of those whose lives were stolen by gun violence.

Olga Williams lost her bonus son, Dominique, to a shooting on Hilton Head Island back in 2015.

Now, he and thousands of others are on display at the National Building Museum’s Gun Violence Memorial Project in Washington D.C.

“This project is amazing. For you to be able to have an item of a hobby or something that your loved one loved doing, and for the world to see it, put it on display for the world, that’s beautiful,” explained Olga Williams, Co-Founder of Dominique’s World.

The project features three houses containing hundreds of glass slots, displaying pictures and momento’s from those taken too soon.

Pastor Jackie Jackson travels all across the county, connecting with grieving families and adding to the already plentiful display that they say, helps immortalize victims of gun violence.

“You get to honor, you get to say my family member lived, don’t know if they would’ve been a doctor or cured cancer, but at least I want you to know that they lived and the gun violence memorial gives that opportunity,” said Pastor Jackie Jackson, Survivor Outreach Lead of Everytown for Gun Safety.

While there’s still 700 open bricks at the memorial site in D.C, Dominique’s father and bonus Mom want to see the many families in Savannah that have been affected by gun violence to be represented.

So that their memory will continue to live on, and that one day, gun violence may not be the reason so many families are left grieving.

“Everybody knows here in Savannah that we have a high crime rate. People are being stolen all the time, and I want Savannah to come out tomorrow and I want them to flood us with memories of their loved ones so we can send a message out that their lives matter, and their loved one has a legacy that needs to live on forever,” Williams said.

Remembrance objects will continue to be collected Sunday afternoon from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club in downtown Savannah.