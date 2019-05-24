Memorial Day services in Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It marks the start of summer for many, but it’s also a day of remembrance.

Several Memorial Day services are happening around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Take a look at the full list of events below.

Remembrance ceremonies in Glennville

-Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery (8819 US Highway 301 N)

-Monday 11:30 a.m.

-The 12th annual Memorial Day ceremony will feature support of Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division. The public is welcome to join and pay tribute to all of Georgia’s fallen service members.

City of Richmond Hill Memorial Day Observance

-J.F. Gregory Park (521 Cedar Street)

-When: Monday 11 a.m.

-This year’s event will feature a speaker, an honor guard from Fort Stewart, a 21-gun salute, posting of the colors, and laying of the wreath. The public is invited to attend.

Beaufort Memorial Day Celebration & Parade

-Parade starts at 10 a.m. (lineup at 9 a.m. at Rogers & Boundary streets)

-Ceremony begins at noon at Beaufort National Cemetery (1601 Boundary Street)

-The celebration begins with the annual parade followed by the ceremony featuring keynote speaker Brigadier General James F. Glynn.

The 3rd Infantry Division will be supporting a host of other area Memorial Day events. View the full list here.