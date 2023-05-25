SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week our Perfect Pet is the water-loving and fun-loving Bella Landing! Bella is a sweet young girl, just about 2 years old.

Her favorite way to spend her time is playing at the pool, beach or in anything water related. She would make a great companion for anyone looking to have fun summer adventures.

Bella Landing is dog, cat and kid friendly and would make a great addition to almost any family.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting this sweet girl, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.