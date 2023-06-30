Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, WSAV’s Perfect Pet is Ramona! She was found wandering the streets in Richmond Hill, and after being nursed to health by Renegade Paws Rescue and her wonderful foster mom, she is ready for her forever home.

Ramona is about three years old and very sweet, gentle and calm. She is good with kids and is happy to live with other dogs after a proper introduction

If you think Ramona is your Perfect Pet, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.