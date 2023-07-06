Savannah, G.A. (WSAV) – This week our Perfect Pet is one of the sweetest dogs we’ve had yet! Marley was originally adopted from Renegade Paws as a puppy, but her owner recently had to surrender her.

Even though Marley is back at the shelter, she keeps a loving and gentle spirit, greeting every stranger with a wagging tail.

Don’t let her underbite fool you; she is incredibly calm and is dog, cat and kid friendly.

Marley is about 2 years old and looking for her second chance at love!

Marley is looking for a foster or adopter. If you think she is your Perfect Pet, visit renegadepawsrescue.org to put in an application.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.