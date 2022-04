SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When you think of an artist, you often think of a painter, photographer, designer, animator or a musician. But, it’s not often when you can find an artist who does all the above. That’s Charles Maring who now calls Savannah home. His latest venture includes a song he wrote and performs about his “love affair” with this city. It’s called “A Savannah Sky.”

We hope you enjoy getting to know Charles Maring as much as we did.