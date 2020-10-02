Medical, political science experts explain implications of president’s COVID-19 diagnosis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The president’s COVID-19 diagnosis could impact the health of the president and the future of the country, according to some local political science and medical experts.

“I think the biggest effect will be putting COVID squarely back on the front page,” said Joshua Kennedy, an associate professor of political science and international studies at Georgia Southern University.

Kennedy says that increased amount of attention could impact how people view both presidential candidates in the November election. Right now, it is hard to know for sure, mostly because it is unprecedented.

“Of course, you’ve had instances where presidents have gotten sick — have had to pull back from some of their responsibilities — but it’s kind of remarkable — when you think about how many people are around — that serious illness doesn’t seem to happen very frequently,” said Kennedy.

Regardless of its frequency, Kennedy suspects the president’s illness will not have a big impact on the day-to-day functions of the White House. He suspects important staffers — including the Chief of Staff and key advisors — will still meet with the president, but with intense caution.

Some critics say the president’s illness may have an impact on foreign affairs. One of the president’s primary functions is ensuring there is an open line of communication between the United States and other world leaders.

Kennedy says that does not mean the United States will be attacked, but it could mean “countries making moves elsewhere in the world, political moves, that they may not otherwise make, if they felt like the United States was at a stronger point,” he said.

When it comes to the recovery of the commander in chief, medical doctors say there is a cause for concern. Memorial Health’s Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker says adults 60-years-old and older are more likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.

“Part of the reason is the consequences of having to live with the chronic disease — such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes — that is really clearly associated with bad outcomes,” said Dr. Thacker.

That’s why, as always, he is recommending everyone wear a mask.

“The mask to me is a critical and key component of reducing the spread of this virus,” he said.

Dr. Thacker says recent studies have disproven spreading beliefs that wearing a mask can put you at risk for other health complications. He says, right now, there is no evidence to support that claim.