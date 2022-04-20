BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry agency is making sure folks in need get a good meal, even during a disaster.

Meals on Wheels created almost 200 hurricane packs for elderly people in the Lowcountry. Volunteers from Deep Well Project packed up the bags, which include dry snacks, and ready-to-eat meals for Seniors.

These packets are given to the clients in case a storm approaches and volunteers can’t get them their daily hot healthy meal.

Meals on Wheels serves hot nutritious meals to dozens of seniors every day, 52 weeks a year. Many of their clients are homebound and wouldn’t get this type of food otherwise.

Lili Coleman, Executive Director for Meals on Wheels of Bluffton and Hilton Head says the program is about more than just food, it’s about companionship.

“We check on our clients every day. We knock on the door and make sure they are ok” explains Coleman. “There have been instances where we have found them on the floor or needing help. It’s a social interaction, especially with COVID its been horrible because they have had such little interaction.”

Meals on Wheels, with the help of Deep Well and Bluffton Self Help, hopes to deliver all the hurricane packets in May, before the season starts.

If you would like to donate to Meals on Wheels, volunteer your time, or sign up to get a meal every day, visit their Facebook page or website.