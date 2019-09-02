McIntosh County announces state of emergency

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Read The release from The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners below:

The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners met in emergency session on Saturday and declared a State of Emergency in the County in response to the approaching Hurricane Dorian. This step has provided the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners with emergency powers in the event that they are needed, including the ability to call for evacuations.

The Governor has now issued a mandatory evacuation for all areas east of Interstate 95 in Coastal Georgia. This includes all of the City of Darien. This evacuation order goes into effect at noon today.

Impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected to be felt in McIntosh County beginning Tuesday, September 3 and extending through Thursday, September 5. As the storm gets closer to our area, impacts may amplify. Damaging winds, heavy rains and storm surge effects should be anticipated throughout McIntosh County. These weather conditions are likely to cause downed trees and resulting power outages that could last for several days.

Should winds exceed 55 miles per hour, a shelter in place order will be issued and emergency services (i.e. Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement) will be suspended.

Further evacuations may be called for as conditions warrant.

All county offices will be closed Tuesday, September 3 through Thursday, September 5. The conditions will be re-assessed at that time.

All McIntosh County Public Schools will be closed through Friday, September 6.

