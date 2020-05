SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – First Responders and Healthcare workers have until next Tuesday, May 5th to get a special thank you from McDonald’s. Across the country and here at home, those on the frontlines of fighting this pandemic have been able to get a free meal from McDonald’s.

We caught up with Aaron Eubank, Owner Operator of the McDonald’s on Johnny Mercer Blvd who explains why this campaign is so special to them.