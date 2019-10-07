McDonald’s brings back a popular seasonal item

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The McRib is back in town.

Fast food company McDonald’s says the seasonal barbecue sandwich will be available in over 10,000 restaurants starting Monday.

As you know, the McRib will only be on the menu for a limited time, so you may want to grab yours now!

Years ago, a lover of the McRib decided to create his own website to track where the sandwiches are being sold. If you find a McRib, the website allows you to send in the location with a picture of your receipt.

McDonald’s has their own website as well for the McRib locator. All you have to do is type in your zip code and the site will find where McRib sandwiches are being sold in your area.

Currently, there are a number of McDonald’s locations in Savannah that will have the seasonal sandwich on the menu.

Locations include:

– 246 W. Broughton Street

– 2701 Montgomery Street

– 2025 Skidaway Road

– 600 E Derenne Avenue

– 640 Waters Avenue

– 1941 E Montgomery Crossroad

Enjoy your barbecue sandwich today, as it will only be available seasonally.