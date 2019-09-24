Mayoral and City Council Candidate Forum held in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a first time opportunity to meet potential candidates on the ballot in Garden City.

The candidate forum was held Monday featuring candidates from Districts 3 and 4 and one mayoral candidate.

Residents had the opportunity to ask direct questions to candidates vying for a seat at City Hall.

Many voters voiced their concerns surrounding the health of their community and where their tax dollars are going.

“Unfortunately, the city has invested over 45 million dollars in City Hall and the rest of Garden City lies wasted and disutilized. So, I am hoping to upon being elected, to allocate those funds to Garden City,” said Mayoral Candidate Gary Monroe.

Another concern heavily discussed at Monday’s forum was safe places for children to play.

“We have a lot of kids that don’t have a designated area to play in like for example there’s no parks. So of course kids are in the streets. They can be mischivous and getting into things because they are bored. There is no place for them to go. No basketball courts, no playgrounds,” said Natalyn Morris, Candidate for District 3.

Another forum is scheduled for October. Stay with News 3 as we learn the details of the next public candidate event.

Election Day is set for November 5th.