SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah.

He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions.

“Your oath is not to the mayor. Your oath is not to the police chief. Your oath is to somebody higher,” Mayor Johnson said, pointing upwards. “And so you have that responsibility.”

The statement was made Friday night, the same night that videos were released of the fatal traffic stop that resulted in the death of Nichols.

“If I’m seeing something wrong and I’m not intervening then I’m just as wrong as the person who’s done that,” Mayor Johnson explained.