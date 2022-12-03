SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson held a voting canvass kickoff encouraging canvassers to inspire members of the community to vote on Saturday.

“We understand that there has been record turnout, we understand that people have been waiting in line all week for hours. We understand that but we’re not going to leave any stone unturned or any voter unvoted,” Mayor Van Johnson told a large crowd.

Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff election has come to a close and nearly 2 million Georgians have already voted. On Saturday morning, Mayor Van Johnson held a voter canvass kickoff, urging people to hit the polls on Tuesday in support of incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.

“Because this is all out all in, we are the only senate race happening in the country—all attention is here—so you see Georgians energized. You have to just make sure you knock on every single door and get every single vote,” Mayor Van Johnson continued.

This comes just after challenger Herschel Walker released a statement saying in part that Warnock skipped votes to support veterans and our economy without giving Georgians an explanation. He went on to say that the junior Senator should be ashamed of himself for failing to do his job. At the same time, political experts are expecting a big turnout on Tuesday.

“Typically runoffs–the dropoff between election day voting and runoff voting is huge. But this one because of the national attention, because its one that we’ve just been bombarded with information and advertising on–it’s very high profile–so I think we can assume that we’ll get big numbers on Tuesday,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Dr. Rinalducci also says that Democrats vote at a much higher rate during early voting, while Republicans have a much larger turnout on election day. The Georgia Southern Professor also went on to say that this race, is as of now, deadlocked.