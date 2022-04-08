SAVANNA, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson says he is honored after attending the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

“We’re getting closer to that more perfect union with the addition of the first African American female on the Untied States Supreme Court,” Johnson said in an interview with WSAV’s Edward Moody.

Brown Jackson will officially be the first Black female justice on the supreme court starting in the summer whenever Justice Stephen G. Breyer is set to retire.