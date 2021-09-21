Mayor of Riceboro dies of Covid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 35-year-old Joe Harris had been mayor of his hometown of Riceboro since January. But now the city council must meet to figure out who will lead the town after Harris died early Tuesday morning of complications of Covid-19.

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Joe Harris,” said Pearlie Axson, a member of the Riceboro city council. “We were elected at the same time and I was chosen as his Mayor Pro Tem so we worked very closely together and I’m just shocked.”

Flags at the Riceboro City Hall flew at half staff Tuesday afternoon.

Harris became ill last week but many in the community didn’t know he was sick.

“Well, people are offering condolences and asking questions,” said Axson. “And we don’t have a lot of answers. We do know that he was hospitalized recently with Covid 19 and was on a respirator.”

Harris was a fifth grade teacher and according to Axson, was also a minister. She said he was a Riceboro native and had attended Savannah State

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacted to the news Tuesday morning saying he had met Harris.

“I enjoyed knowing him, he was a bright young man who had some exuberance about his community,” said Johnson. “Covid continues to wreck havoc in our communities. Riceboro has lost it public servant and lost its leader.

As of Tuesday, there were 21,563 people in Georgia who have died from Covid, according to the Department of Public Health. Now the name of Riceboro Mayor Joe Harris has been added to the list.

Axson says the council will meet soon to determine the next step and whether a special election is in order.

“I would just like for the people of the community and all of Georgia keep the mayor and his family and the city of Riceboro in their prayers,” she said.

State Representative Carl Gilliard of Garden City also send WSAV this message:

Today we have truly lost the greatness of possibilities in the passing of Mayor Joseph Harris. Mayor Harris was a hardworking public servant who served to the best of his ability, and gave so much of his time and heart to this community.

Mayor Harris’s mission, vision and goals were designed to make the city a desirable place to live and visit.

The entire state and nation mourns in his passing and we offer our sincere condolences and prayers to the Harris family.

Respectfully,

Representative Carl W. Gilliard