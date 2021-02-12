May River High School cuts ribbon on multi-million dollar addition

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – It was a big day in the Lowcountry for May River High School.

A new addition to the campus was made possible by Beaufort County’s bond referendum.

Applause filled the halls of May River as Shark faculty, students and Beaufort County Schoolboard members all celebrated the brand new wing at the high school.

The project was more than a year in the making and the first to use money from the bond referendum voted on by county residents in 2019.

A vital project for a school that started at 950 students just four and a half years ago, now packing almost 1500 into the halls.

It includes 23 new classrooms, enough for all the teachers who had been sharing rooms to finally have one of their own.

Areas for art both inside and out, technology and business classes among other specialities for students look at a variety of future careers.

While the wing itself was important, everyone involved says this project means much more than new walls and just a few desks.

“This brick and mortar provides the opprtunity to forge and attain life goals, and become citizens in an extremely productive bluffton community,” said Todd Bornscheuer, May River Principal.

“It becomes school, it becomes a community,” explains Dr. Frank Rodriguez, Beaufort County School Superintendent. “It becomes a learning environment. Thats so essential. Its so much more than brick and mortar.”

Beaufort County Schools aren’t just happy with the finished physical product. they are also touting the cost. They say the project will come in “significantly” under budget.