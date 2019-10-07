Massive python captured

(WPTV) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says their “Python Action Team” made a recording-breaking catch late last month.

FWC said their team removed from the wild an 18-foot, 4-inch female on September 22nd at the Big Cypress National Preserve. The snake weighed 98 pounds, 10 ounces.

Not only was it the largest snake ever captured by the “Python Action Team,” FWC said it is also the largest ever captured in Big Cypress.

FWC said the snake was also just four inches shorter than the longest wild python ever captured in Florida.

Wildlife experts say capturing large adult female pythons is critical because it prevents them from potentially adding an average of 30 to 60 hatchlings to the population each time they breed.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3589a4p