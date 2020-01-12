Massive building fire lights up Jacksonville night sky; 110 firefighters respond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-alarm fire lit up a Jacksonville neighborhood Sunday morning and required over 110 firefighters to contain it.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the blaze around 4:25 a.m. The fire could be seen multiple blocks away.

A second-alarm fire was called at 4:26 a.m. It was upgraded to a three-alarm fire ten minutes later. The severity of the fire called for 110 firefighters, 45 apparatus, 14 engines and seven ladders to contain.

After containing the flames, firefighters determined that it was a building under construction that caught fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

