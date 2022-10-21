Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center Suit Up Experience is hosting a Pop Event in Savannah on Saturday, October 29th. (Getty Images).

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center Suit Up Experience is hosting a Pop Event in Savannah on Saturday, October 29.

Referred to as a male version of the “prom dress project”, Suit Up is an interactive experience designed to provide young men ages 15-24 with a free suit and the opportunity to learn about the following:

Wardrobe Styling

Grooming

Hygiene

Shoeshine

Tie Tutorial

Etiquette

Mental Health

Finances

Health & Wellness

Career Readiness

Internships, Externships and Job Shadowing

Mark Lindsay, CEO of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club said, “It’ll give 100 young men the ability to get suits that couldn’t afford them and mentorship to help them get jobs.”

The event will take place at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club located at 510 East Charlton Street.

To participate, register no later than October 24 by clicking here. Young men must be registered under their name and only one registration per person.

Upon registering, participants will receive an email requesting accurate suit measurements and full body photo. Measurements can be taken free of charge at Men’s Wearhouse in Savannah.

Upon arriving to the Suit Up event, participants will be required to present their Eventbrite and photo ID.

Parents/Guardians & participant’s guest will be able to explore social services, job, and college/trade school fair while they wait for the young man to complete the experience.

For more information about registration, how to volunteer, and how to donate a new or gently used suit please send an email to heroesactivities@gmail.com or call (214) 379-7451.