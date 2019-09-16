Margie’s Law to help breast cancer prevention

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Margie Singleton was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer only six months after a routine mammogram. She found out she had dense breast tissue, increasing her risk of having breast cancer and making it difficult to detect cancer with a traditional mammogram.

Since then, she worked hard to get a law passed in Georgia that would require healthcare facilities to notify a patient if they have dense breast tissue.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘we did that!'” Margie Singleton said. “It’s good stuff and very rewarding. If we can help others in the past and in the future, future generations, that’s a good thing.”

Thirty-five other states already used this practice — Georgia was not one of them. Effective July first, Margie’s Law makes Georgia the 38th state to have the mandatory documentation of dense breast tissue on mammogram reports.

Margie says when women have all the information about their bodies, they can make informed decisions on whether they want to proceed with more testing.

“There were so many days that I sat in the chemo chair and saw people that didn’t have the support I did whether that be the strength to help pick you up, somebody’s shoulder to cry on, whether that be money to get your chemo meds or gas to get to chemo and there’s such a need out there and it hit me one day that yeah, we’re not done yet,” Singleton said.

Margie’s Army Foundation helps local families going through breast cancer through advocacy and prevention. The funds raised go to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundation.

“I designated my friends and my family as Margie’s Army because that’s what I felt like I had a huge army of people that surrounded myself and my family,” Singleton said. “I think we’ve done so much good and we have a lot of good to go with Margie’s Army Foundation. So we’re just getting started I think.”

The second annual Tee’d Off golf tournament benefitting Margie’s Army Foundation will be September 28 at Savannah Quarters.

“As long as you fight for what you believe in and take care of yourself, it’s all going to be okay at the end of the day.”

