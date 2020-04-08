March of Dimes COVID-19 education

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV)

Reassurance for pregnant moms.

The March of Dimes is taking steps to make sure they are supported during this challenging time.

Safety is priority number one. Because of social distancing we are not allowed to do stories with moms and babies in the NICU at Memorial Health right now. Healthcare restrictions in hospitals have changed the way the MOD operates. Victoria Smith, Executive Director of the March of Dimes Savannah says a Facebook live for pregnant moms and preemie moms was started to educate them on COVID-19.

“And also to just share some comforting ideas and things that they can do right now to help them feel better about what they’re going through because they are alone.

And I think that’s probably the biggest struggle that moms have right now in the hospital.”

Spirits remain high around the NICU at Memorial.

Caring expressions are being delivered to moms in the form of children’s artwork , cards, and sweet treats to help them feel better.

WSAV is still supporting March For Babies, but in a new way this year.

You can step up for moms and babies by participating in the virtual campaign fundraiser.

To get involved click March for Babies.