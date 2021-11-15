Many vaccines still available for children age 5 to 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Since November 8th the Coastal Health District has only distributed 164 doses of the COVID vaccine to children aged 5 to 11.

Health officials say this is a good start, but would like to see those numbers increase with the holidays around the corner.

“We would like to see full schedules if possible,” says Chatham County nurse manager, Sierra Peebles. “Especially with the holidays coming up, kids are not going to be at school so you can bring them into the clinic.”

100 appointments are available five days a week at its annex location and another 50 are available five days a week at the main clinic on Eisenhower.

Health officials also say hesitancy is another reason for a possible slow start when the vaccines were made available last Monday, November 8th.