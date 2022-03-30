SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The last Wednesday of March is Manatee Appreciation Day which means it is time for some manatee fun facts.

Manatees are more closely related to elephants than they are other sea creatures.

Manatees are the only living members of the Trichechidae family. This family is part of the order Sirenia. The closest living relatives of this order are the Proboscidea, which elephants are apart of. If that was confusing, don’t worry. Just think of them as distant cousins.

Manatees weigh around half a ton or one thousand pounds.

Not only do manatees normally weigh that much but they can grow even bigger. The average manatee is around 9 to 10 feet long but they can grow to 13 feet and weigh over 3,500 pounds. That’s about as much as the weight of a small car.

Manatees eat up to 200 pounds of food a day.

While they can eat as little as 100 pounds of food a day, that’s like eating 210 burgers in one day. Could you keep up with that?

Manatees eat sea grass, mangrove weeds and algae, though pollution has recently impacted their ability to eat. This has caused food scarcity and in some cases death.

Manatees need warm water to survive.

The manatees you see in Florida and Georgia are subspecies of the West Indian Manatee. This manatee requires warm water in order to survive. In 2010, there was a winter in Florida that was colder than normal and the manatees were so sensitive to it that at least 246 died as a result of it.

Manatees have no natural predators.

About half of all manatee deaths are actually caused by humans, whether by accident or intentionally. Most of these deaths are due to boat collisions. The biggest threats to manatees right now are humans, through the boats that collide with the manatees, the pollution of their environment and overall climate change.

Want to see a manatee for yourself? You can spot manatees in Georgia during the summertime when the waters are warm enough for them to travel up the coast. They are most commonly spotted in Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties.