EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The GBI is investigating after an overnight officer-involved shooting on I-16 left one man dead.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, an Effingham County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a black truck in the area of I-16 and Old River Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Deputies say during the traffic stop, the driver became combative and shot at the deputy.

The deputy called for backup and a chase ensued. Georgia State Patrol, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, and Bloomingdale Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

The driver began shooting at officers causing an exchange of gunfire causing the driver to be shot and killed. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The GBI is on the scene investigating at this time.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-16 are shut down between Old River Road and Jimmy Deloach Parkway are closed. Officials urge drivers to use an alternate route this morning as officers investigate.

This is a developing story.