Man seriously injured in crash on 37th Street Connector

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning on the 37th Street Connector.

According to Savannah Police, at around 7:30 a.m., 21-year-old Ronnie Holloway was driving a Chevrolet Prizm eastbound on the 37th Street Connector. He attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him in the left lane, then realized there was another car in the right lane. He tried to pull back into the left lane, but lost control of the car.

The vehicle ran off the road and hit a guardrail. Holloway was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was seriously injured.

This crash is still under investigation.

