SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is recovering in the hospital after a Sunday morning officer-involved shooting left him seriously injured.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Bay Street. No officers were reported to have been injured in the encounter.

According to a tweet by the Savannah Police Department the GBI has been requested to investigate the shooting.

The from the SPD tweet can be read through the link here,

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.