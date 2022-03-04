FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in South Florida for his part in running a scheme to steal more than $1.8 million in veteran and Social Security benefits.

Court records show Ronaldo Garfield Green was sentenced Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. A federal jury found him guilty in November to conspiracy to commit fraud.

From 2012 to 2017, officials say, Green and others attempted to redirect more than $1.8 million in benefits from more than 100 disabled veterans and Social Security beneficiaries. The scheme resulted in actual losses of nearly $1 million.

The federal government reimbursed the victims for their stolen benefits.