TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Monday to 19 to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to elder exploitation in Brevard.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Travis Galloway took $48,000 for contracting services from a 72-year-old victim and never completed the work.

Deputies said the investigation began when deputies received a complaint in reference to Galloway contracting without having a necessary contracting license.

Investigators later learned that Galloway had a pattern of similar crimes.

The sheriff’s office charged Galloway with exploitation of an elder adult through a business relationship, obtaining a property by false pretense and misdemeanor contracting without a license.