Man on the run after wild crash in Savannah neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Neighbors describe it as a wild and crazy crash in their Ardsley Park neighborhood. Around 9:30 Wednesday night, a man driving a silver Dodge appeared to have slammed on his brakes before taking out some potted plants in one neighbors yard, his car went airborne, struck a tree, and then crashed into another neighbor’s truck causing extensive damage. The driver then ran away from the scene.

“I immediately ran over to my front door and I look outside and the first thing that I saw was a guy bookin it down the road,” says a neighbor.

Savannah Police and Savannah Fire & Rescue spent several hours investigating the scene. The driver still hasn’t been found.

