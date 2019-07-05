Man killed, two injured by lightning strike along SC river

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – Officials say a 44-year-old man died and two other people suffered minor injuries after a lightning strike in South Carolina Thursday.

According to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Gamble, of Andrews, South Carolina, died after lightning struck a large tree near the Black River.

It’s an area people sometimes use for boating and swimming on Lawshe Plantation, property owned by Edward Williams.

He said a younger man ran up to his house and pounded on the door asking for help. Williams called first responders and led them up a long dirt road to where the lightning struck.

“There was one person that was out and two more that were hurt,” he explained. “I think one of the girls couldn’t move — like her arm and leg were hurt. But a lot of them, I think, got jolted, but they were okay.”

Williams said he was surprised anyone was even outside because of the storms.