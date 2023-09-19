BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the Oak Hill Mobile Home Park.

Deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park around 8:30 p.m. on September 19. The caller stated they believed someone had been shot. When BSCO arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to witness statements, the shots appeared to have been fired from Highway 301 North.

Deputies and investigators stayed on the scene overnight and in the morning collecting evidence and speaking with residents.

BCSO has not released the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story.