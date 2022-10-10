BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9.

When deputies arrived and searched the area, no victims could be located.

However, the Sheriff’s Office later received a call from Coastal Carolina Hospital about a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound. According to police, the 21-year-old Bluffton man had a gunshot wound to the head that was determined to be a grazing wound. The victim was treated and later released.

Police determined through interviews that the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of The Blue Stone Apartment with a group of people when someone shot at them.

Only one person was injured by gunfire.

Deputies could not initially find the vehicle that the victim was sitting in at the scene but later found the car on Cecil Reynolds Road in greater Bluffton with several bullet holes in it.



This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have information about it is encouraged to contact Sergeant Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.