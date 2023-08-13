ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is in the hospital after police say he was rescued from the water at Morgan’s Bridge.

At around 5:45 Sunday evening, Bryan County sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a call of a 22-year-old man who went under water at Morgan’s Bridge and did not come up.

Bryan County sheriff’s deputies, police, fire, emergency services, and the Department of Natural Resources helped find the man and remove him from the water.

Police say life-saving techniques were performed before he was taken to the hospital.

His condition, and the cause of the incident are unknown at this time.