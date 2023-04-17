PICAYUNE, Miss. (WGNO) — A man was taken into custody last week after Mississippi detectives say he hid a gun in his Taco Bell order during a traffic stop.

The Picayune Police Department says that around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team conducted a traffic stop. Detectives found two people inside: driver Olivia Neff and passenger Devin Mitchell.

While detectives say the stop originally resulted from a traffic violation, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Officials said the officers found distributable amounts of methamphetamine and liquid heroin, along with drug paraphernalia.

However, one other item was found during the search — no mobile order needed. Detectives say Mitchell tried to hide his gun inside a folded quesadilla, concealed in a Taco Bell bag.

Mitchell faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of paraphernalia.

Neff received a simple traffic citation and was released at the scene.

“#tacoboutnotcool,” the police department said upon Mitchell’s arrest.