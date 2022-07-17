SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County police are investigating after a man was found shot and laying on Maria Sorrell Road.

According to a press release posted on the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, though first aid was administered by responding officers, the man died at the scene before E.M.S. arrived. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

While responders were at the scene, a call came in about a vehicle fire a “relatively short” distance away. Fire units from multiple stations were able to come together to put out the fire. The vehicle has been recovered for processing by investigators.

According to the release, it is not yet known if the incidents are related.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incidents is urged to contact Reid Odom at (912) 764-1785.