Man denies ‘go back’ attack to Georgia lawmaker

MABLETON, Ga. (AP) – A white man has admitted to cursing at a pregnant black Georgia lawmaker for taking too many items into a supermarket express lane but denies telling her, “go back where you came from.”

WSB-TV reports Eric Sparkes showed up during an interview with Rep. Erica Thomas of Austell on Saturday, outside the Atlanta-area store where the incident occurred .

He denied making any racially charged comment.

Thomas confronted Sparkes in front of reporters and said he had “degraded and berated” her. She has told The Associated Press she notified police and will seek store video.

In a tearful Facebook video posted Friday, Thomas said she was in the express line because she is nine months pregnant and cannot stand for long.

Thomas alluded to President Donald Trump’s attacks on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and accused the president of inciting hate.